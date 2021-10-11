PORTAGE — Montague was part of the gigantic 35-team Portage Invitational Saturday, which returned to the schedule after being sidelined by COVID-19 restrictions a year ago.
The Wildcat girls finished in 21st place in the Division 3 portion of the race, and several Montague runners earned personal bests on the course.
Cale Coppess was Montague's top individual finisher, placing 30th in the boys race. His time of 17:35.5 was a personal best. Clay Johnson finished 95th for Montague (18:58.0) and Conner Raeth placed 212th (21:03.8). Ben Mischler, running for the first time this season, finished 313th (25:51.2).
In the girls ' race, Isabelle Auch topped Wildcat runners by coming in 39th place (21:00.1). The other four Montague scorers all set personal bests. Cammie Erickson was 68th (22:07.2), Lily Seaver was 136th (23:50.9), Claire Genter was 198th (25:38.6) and Sam Beishuizen was 215th (26:09.2). April Howard also set a personal best with her time of 28:26.6.