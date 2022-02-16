Montague senior Claire Meacham was named one of nine Class B winners of the MHSAA's $1,000 Scholar-Athlete scholarship award Tuesday.
According to the MHSAA release announcing Meacham's victory, her collegiate plans are undecided, but she plans to study civil engineering at whichever school she attends.
Meacham's extracurricular activities are legion. She is, of course, a star three-sport athlete, most notably as part of the 2020 and '21 state golf championship teams. She was also a member of the Wildcats track team which won the regional title in 2021 and placed eighth in the state, and is a three-year varsity basketball player. Meacham has also played volleyball and softball during her career.
She's more than an athlete, though, having also participated in FFA and DECA throughout high school, including as an officer in the latter. She's participated in the state finals in both activities. Meacham also participates in volunteer efforts through church and community organizations, according to the MHSAA release.
Each Scholar-Athlete application includes an essay about student-athlete participation. Meacham's was quoted as saying, “No matter the outcome, every athlete, coach, and individual has to remember that we are all part of a bigger game. We are all striving to improve the game and ourselves through personal growth and dedication. We are supposed to be preparing our athletes to be model citizens who set standards for what is right and just, on and off the court.”