TWIN LAKE — Montague golf entered the season with high expectations, and Wednesday's season-opening meet did nothing to dampen them.
The Wildcats set a new 18-hole team scoring record at the Mona Shores Invitational at Stonegate Golf Course, shooting a 358 to finish second behind only three-time defending Division 2 state champion Forest Hills Northern. Whitehall placed fifth, shooting 394, and Reeths-Puffer's score of 451 placed it in eighth.
The Huskies finished well clear of their competition, shooting a 312 behind a spectacular course-record 60 by their star senior, Lilia Henkel, who had three birdies and three eagles in the round. (Henkel's 60 was reportedly six shots better than the previous record of 66, set by former Whitehall Viking star Laura Kueny.) Whitehall's Karli VanDuinen, who finished third individually with a solid 78, played in the group with Henkel.
"Karli VanDuinen played well and was part of history," Whitehall coach Greg Boughton said.
Montague, meanwhile, set its own records en route to the runner-up spot. Wildcats Orianna Bylsma, Megan Brown and Gabby Moreau all shot their best career varsity 18-hole scores, led by Bylsma, who finished fourth with an 81. Brown posted an 88, tying for eighth place with the Vikes' Kenedy Woodring, and Moreau rounded out the individual top 10 with an 89.
Montague coach Phil Kerr said he was pleased to see his girls playing loose given the level of expectations the Wildcats have; Montague finished fourth in the state last season and returned all of its top four players, each of which participated in various junior events this summer to stay sharp.
"We have high expectations with our starting four girls returning this year, but we are also wary of allowing those expectations to create unhealthy pressure at the same time," Kerr said. "The girls were really amped up to play...They played in a ton of Junior Tour events, but they all agreed that playing in those didn't compare to the feeling of competing as a team for their school and for their hometown."
Kerr added that Bylsma and Brown's scores could have been even lower as each three-putted holes a few times, which creates optimism that they will continue to improve their scores as the season goes on.
"They were all pleased with their rounds, but felt like they left a lot out there," Kerr said.
Katie Unger and Mackenzie Goudreau tied for fourth scoring honors for the Wildcats, each shooting a 100.
For Whitehall, joining VanDuinen and Woodring in the scoring department were Katie Ferris, who showed improvement in her first match in the varsity lineup with a 107, and Ava Garcia, who shot a career-best 121.
"As she gains more experience, her scores should go lower," Boughton said of Garcia.
Paige Anderson led Reeths-Puffer in scoring with a 103. Also putting up scoring numbers for the Rockets were Emma Homfeld (108), Olivia Harris (119) and Tiffany DeMaio (121).