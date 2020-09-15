MUSKEGON — Montague picked up an impressive road victory over Orchard View Monday evening, winning 4-0.
The Wildcats got off to a fast start with three first-half goals, all involving Mahoneys. Freshman Carter Mahoney scored the opening goal with an assist from Matthew Lohman. Senior Brenden Mahoney assisted Montague's second goal, finding Christopher Aebig with a pass and setting up Aebig's goal. Brenden Mahoney would later score his own goal on a penalty shot after the Cardinals' keeper was called for a foul in the box.
Matthew Lohman added Montague's fourth goal in the second half, again on an assist by Brenden Mahoney.
Montague dominated throughout the game, peppering the Cardinals with 42 shots on goal.
"Movement in the center and a strong attack by the defense was once again keys to our success," Montague coach Brandon Mahoney said. "Our two center midfielders, freshmen Christopher Aebig and Owen Raeth, controlled the pace of play and were keys to setting up many of our scoring opportunities."