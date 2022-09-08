MONTAGUE — Montague played a good first 10 minutes Wednesday against Division 2 #15-ranked Ludington, but once the Orioles took control they did so quickly. The O's ended the game by mercy rule, 8-0, with nine minutes to play.

Montague (2-7-1, 0-2-1 West Michigan Conference) hoped to put up a good effort in the game, taking heart in Hart's competitive effort against Ludington in a 5-2 loss earlier this season (Montague and Hart tied last week). But coach Brandon Mahoney didn't get a great vibe from his team in warmups, and those vibes proved prescient.

"You could see, and I was telling them, in the warmups, they were lackadaisical," Mahoney said. "They weren't ready to play...There's nothing wrong with being beat by a good team. There's something wrong when we beat ourselves. That's what we did."

The Wildcats stuck with Ludington early, thanks to some solid ball possession and a few great saves by Montague keeper Eli Bunton. Bunton also made a gutsy play to race well outside the box to play the ball and break up a potential Ludington run at the net. However, Mahoney felt like things went south quickly after Ludington's Parker Wendt put two goals on the board in just over a minute.

From there, the Orioles dominated ball possession, keeping the pressure on the Montague defense. Wendt and teammate Spencer Holmes each scored three goals, and Ryan Millspaugh scored two in a row in a 90-second span to finish things off.

It was a waste of a pretty good night for Bunton, who continued turning back Orioles shots in the second half but was subjected to too many of them.

"He played great tonight," Mahoney said. "We left him hanging a lot, where we let guys take time to wind up on the ball and take perfect shots to the corner. When you do that, that's the outcome, is that you're going to lose, and you're going to lose early."

Besides Bunton, another bright spot was some of the JV players who took advantage of the MHSAA's new 'flex' rule that permits soccer players to participate in three combined halves in a JV/varsity doubleheader.

The Orioles' performance showed the strength of their program, strength Mahoney hopes to eventually match.

"We're facing a Division 2 school that's gone deep in the playoffs multiple times," Mahoney said. "We want to play those schools. Kris (Anderson) is a great coach and he's got a great program. It's a little different monster than what we deal with here at Montague. Soccer is kind of the primary thing in Ludington, which is great. You love to see the following with them. We've gotten much more of a following the last nine or 10 years.

"I still think we have a long season left. We've just got to peak at the right time. We're not there yet. We'll work on it."