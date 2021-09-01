MONTAGUE — Montague's explosive early-season offense was stonewalled Tuesday night by Wyoming Lee, as the Wildcats lost to a strong opponent 4-0.
Lee is 4-1 and has only allowed three goals in five games to date.
Miscues kept Montague (4-3) from being able to hold Lee out of the goal in the first half, as the Legends scored on a penalty kick and a deflection by a Montague defender. In the second half, Lee scored twice more as the Wildcats struggled to maintain ball possession.
"The 'Cats had a couple opportunities to score off of free kicks and a couple passes just outside the 18 (yard line) but we were unable to finish," Montague coach Brandon Mahoney said. "Wyoming Lee was a tough, physical opponent that will help to get us ready for play in the West Michigan Conference next week."