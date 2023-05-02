MONTAGUE — Montague blitzed Whitehall in the second half of Monday's West Michigan Conference rivalry game, scoring five times in a seven-minute span of the second half to clinch a resounding 8-0 mercy-rule win. The game ended with 28:38 on the clock when Braylyn Bultema fired in her second goal of the day.
It was the first Montague win in the series since 2000, and only the second ever. The girls team's ending a 23-year drought between rivalry wins matched the feat the boys team achieved last fall in the district tournament.
As far as sophomore Ava Pelton was concerned, the buildup for the Wildcats (4-3, 3-1 WMC) to score this win began a full year ago when Whitehall beat them 4-0 in the Montague season opener.
"It was devastating to all of us, because it was our first game and we were like, 'Oh, man, this is how the season's gonna go?'" Pelton said. "And this year, just having that major comeback and diming them, it felt amazing. I'm happy with it."
Pelton got Montague off and running in the first half less than six minutes into the game, curving a corner kick perfectly so that Vikings' keeper Brie Hamann had no play. Hamann got her fingertips on the ball as it sailed over her, but she couldn't stop it from getting into the net.
Pelton also scored Montague's second goal, 17 minutes later, off a perfect crossing pass from Ana Trevino. She assisted a second-half goal, returning the favor to Trevino with a perfect pass of her own, and set up a Whitehall own-goal as well by firing the ball towards the net.
Montague coach Kara Raeth said that in addition to the motivation of taking aim at Whitehall (3-5-1, 3-2 WMC), the team gained confidence with an impressive showing against the WMC's top team, North Muskegon, last Friday. The Wildcats lost that game, 1-0, but earned the knowledge they can play with the league's best.
"They realized that when they do play tough and they play hard, then they get results," Raeth said. "Even though we didn't win that game, I thought it was one of the best we'd played. Going into today, even though it was crappy out, I was hoping that they wouldn't let it affect mentally, and for the most part, they came out and they played hard again."
The conditions were certainly unforgiving, with temperatures hovering around 40 degrees, a steady rain falling and occasional wind gusts adding to the difficulty. Whitehall coach Adam Prince said last week his team is dealing with a rash of injuries, including Avery Thomas, Haley Morningstar and Marissa Strandberg's ailments that kept them out Monday. The Vikes were also missing several players due to family and other activities. Prince said he felt the conditions helped wear down the Vikings' will to compete in the second half.
"I don't want to say they gave up, but it wasn't the effort that they should have possessed," Prince said. "It's just what it is. We're trying to work through a whole bunch of issues, between injuries and just the whole team being together."
Montague has no such issues, and the team's chemistry was evident throughout the game as the 'Cats made great passes all over the field. The assists Trevino and Pelton sent to one another were the most obvious of those passes, but ball control in the midfield was also solid for Montague throughout the afternoon.
It helps that the team returned many of its key contributors from a season ago. Even without Kendall Osborne, whose soccer season was wiped out by her ACL injury in basketball, Montague hasn't looked worse for wear.
"We're definitely a lot closer now," Pelton said. "I feel like last year, we weren't as close. It was just pretty much, 'Okay, show up to practice,' and that's it...Now, we're always talking at school. We're all becoming closer, almost like becoming sisters. We have this little family. Adi Peterson, I call her my sister, and Braylyn Bultema, she's our mom. We're just becoming a lot closer now."
When the Wildcats' eighth goal hit the netting and the issue was decided, Montague's team celebrated with a group hug, and later gathered with members of the boys team for a jubilant photo op. Raeth said she feels her team can ride the wave of Monday's win.
"Every day, we have to decide to go out there and play," Raeth said. "I think they want it, and I think they know now that they can do it. They have more confidence, and I think we can do this in every game we play."