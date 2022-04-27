Montague dominated Hart Tuesday night in West Michigan Conference action, 8-0.
The Wildcats led 4-0 at the break, and their offense truly ignited in the second half, scoring four goals in 20 minutes to end the contest by mercy rule.
Montague held a 32-2 advantage in shots on goal in the game.
Ava Pelton led Montague with four goals and also had an assist. Kendall Osborne, Braylyn Bultema, Emma Peterson and Peyton Johnson each scored a goal. Bultema had two assists and Peterson and Osborne had one apiece.