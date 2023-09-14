MONTAGUE — Montague's soccer program commemorated the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks Monday prior to its game against Orchard View by honoring a small selection of local first responders.
First responders were a fixture at Ground Zero on and after Sept. 11, 2001. A total of 343 New York City firefighters and 23 NYPD officers died in the attacks, and nearly that many have died in the years since due to illnesses traced to the "rare cancers and diseases caused by the toxic dust at Ground Zero," according to the Uniformed Firefighters Association, which made a Facebook post on the matter Monday.
In memory of the occasion, Montague recognized a group of local first responders, including Montague coach Brandon Mahoney, a Whitehall police officer.
"Most of the planning was done by Chris Aebig, our JV and assistant coach," Mahoney said after Wednesday's game against Whitehall. "He put a lot of that together. Obviously I reached out to some of my friends in public safety to be there, as did he. We just thought it was appropriate."
The song America, the Beautiful was played as the first responders approached the field prior to game time, and they stood at midfield as Montague students Delaney Schultz and Ella King sang the national anthem. After the anthem, both teams trotted to midfield and thanked each first responder in turn.
"It was very nice, and I was very appreciative," Mahoney said.