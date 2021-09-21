SHELBY — Upset-minded Montague wasn't able to stake its claim to the top spot in the West Michigan Conference Monday, dropping a 3-0 decision to Shelby.
The Wildcats (8-4-1, 1-1-1 WMC) entered the game with confidence and played Shelby to a scoreless draw in the first half. They even got the first big scoring chance of the game a few minutes into the second half, launching two long balls towards the Shelby goal. However, Tigers' keeper Bishop Lee was able to deflect both and keep Montague at bay.
Moments later, the Tigers scored the first and only goal they'd need, and while Montague kept fighting, it couldn't get much offense going after that.
"We had one right in that top corner that in any other game would probably have been a goal," Montague coach Brandon Mahoney said. "We definitely had some opportunities early.
"If we'd had that counter and would've scored, it definitely would've been a different situation. It's tough. We're definitely not at 100 percent. We're definitely missing a few people we'd normally have."
Mahoney added that Montague keeper Ian Degen was battling his own injury most of the game after landing on the ball while making a save in the first half. Degen might have normally saved each of Shelby's last two goals at full health. He was lifted from the game after that and Mahoney said he would be evaluated.
"You could see Ian was very slow and even had trouble running out to get a ball," Mahoney said. "He, of course, wants to play, but we'll have to get him evaluated. I think any day of the week, those second and third goals, (a healthy) Ian Degen stops those. I've watched him stop them all season long and all last year."
The Wildcats, Mahoney said, tried to play long ball a bit too much during the game. When Montague succeeds it's usually through ball possession, and it'll look to amp that up in coming games, especially Wednesday's battle with North Muskegon, the other WMC power.
"We just have to go back to what we know works," Mahoney said." We have to control the midfield a little more and we'll have some success. Wednesday, no doubt, will be another tester, but I think the boys have some confidence after watching Ravenna tie North Muskegon. We handled Ravenna very easily, so they feel like we can be in it."
Montague knows it's on the precipice, though, of something good. Early this season, the Wildcats tied an Oakridge team that Shelby defeated 1-0. As Shelby, by the results to date, is the top team in the league, Mahoney is optimistic about what that means the rest of this season and beyond.
"The kids feel really good about how Montague soccer has progressed," Mahoney said. "We used to be, seven or eight years ago, we were the team that other teams looked for for an easy win...We're definitely improving and going in the right direction. If we can get everybody healthy, just like any program battling injuries throughout the year, if we can get everybody back, you never know where we're going to go."