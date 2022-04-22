Montague dominated Thursday's West Michigan Conference game against Ravenna, 5-1, its first league win of the year.
Emma Peterson led the way for Montague (3-4, 1-2 WMC), scoring the team's first two goals, one unassisted and the other on a penalty kick. Kendall Osborne had the assist on each of the Wildcats' final three goals, one each by Ava Pelton, Allyson Balder and Peyton Johnson.
The Wildcats owned a hefty 17-3 advantage in shots on goal, and the only goal Ravenna scored was an inadvertent own-goal by Montague.