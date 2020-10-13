MONTAGUE — Montague sputtered early, but got it together late in Monday's game against Walkerville, and ended the regular season with a 7-1 victory.
The Wildcats, celebrating senior night, started all the seniors, and, coach Brandon Mahoney said, largely allowed them to choose what position they played. It's possible that affected the team's slow start to the game, including a Walkerville goal to take the lead 16 minutes in.
Also a factor, Mahoney said, was his team taking a while to adjust to Walkerville's pack-the-box defensive style.
"Any time we've played a team this year that fills the box like Walkerville does, they played really defensive," Mahoney said. "Just like Hart did, and we lost to Hart. We did the same thing (then) that we did in this first half. We tried to force the ball through the middle and not shoot early.
"They finally started realizing that when there are that many people in the box, the keeper can't see. So shoot from distance, he's not going to see where it's coming, and you can make those shots."
Montague (10-5-1) unleashed that strategy to great effect in the second half, especially Brenden Mahoney, who fired three goals into the net after halftime, all from outside the penalty box. Matthew Lohman and Pablo Alfonso Viguria each scored in the second half as well.
Maybe the biggest goal of the game, though, came from Christopher Aebig with 2:43 to play in the first half. Montague had trailed for nine minutes after Walkerville's early goal before Kevin Roll finally scored, and it was Aebig's go-ahead goal, Mahoney said, that loosened up the team.
"Any of these matches you have like that, whether it's a senior or a freshman or whoever, somebody's got to step up and decide they want to take charge and score some goals," Mahoney said. "I harp on the guys about not forcing it, but sometimes there has to be someone that wants it."
The first half was another example of Montague's penchant this year for playing largely to the level of its competition. It's worked in the Wildcats' favor a couple of times — a tie with Oakridge, a win over Fremont, and a first-half deadlock with rival Whitehall — but the first half Monday was a version of it the Wildcats would prefer not to see.
"We can play with anybody," Mahoney said. "We just have to have a different mindset when we come in and play teams we expect to beat."
Montague opens district play Wednesday with a tough match at Newaygo. The Lions went 5-6 and share one common opponent with Montague — the aforementioned Packers, whom Newaygo's lost to twice.
Mahoney said the key to winning that one will be playing a good possession-focused game and playing with confidence.
"We're going to have a hard practice (Tuesday) and focus on possession and shooting," Mahoney said. "We just can't come out playing on our heels...As long as we can play like we did against Whitehall or Oakridge or Fremont, we'll be right in it with Newaygo."