NEWAYGO — If a panel of judges were in charge of determining the outcome of Friday's district championship game, the Montague Wildcats probably would be moving on, waving a first-ever district title banner and celebrating the toppling of unbeaten Newaygo.
However, it's still played on the scoreboard, and after a penalty shootout decided the outcome, the cruel numbers said Newaygo had won 3-2.
The Lions won the shootout 3-1, as the amped Wildcats (11-6) misfired on three of their four shootout attempts. Two of them sailed high and another was off to the left. Newaygo bagged all three of its shots.
It was in stark contrast to the 100 minutes of play that preceded it, a time largely controlled by the visiting Wildcats. Montague pressed its possession advantage for much of the game and kept the ball in the Lions' end. Three different times in the late going, Montague hit the crossbar with a shot that could have won the game, and one they could have sworn went into the net and came back out without the officials seeing it.
"I think we possessed the ball the majority of the time and we somewhat outplayed them with passing," Montague coach Kara Raeth said. "They tend to just shoot it down the middle and hope for the best, and I feel like we got around that. Our game plan was to kind of shut that down and I thought we did a fairly good job of that."
The second half was a half of wild emotional swings, including a 15-second span that included two goals. Newaygo broke a 1-1 tie with just over five minutes to go in the second half when Connelly Hefferan-Nordlund emerged from a loose-ball scrum and put it in the net, but Ava Pelton scored her second goal of the game seconds later by firing in a long ball that sailed over everybody.
Pelton nearly scored twice more, once on one of those crossbar shots and another time on a laser from 30 yards away. She displayed her confidence by dabbing after scoring her first goal, a huge score that lifted a burden off the team after it had surrendered a soft goal in the first half.
"She's always had a big foot, and she can always shoot from far out," Raeth said. "Sometimes it's just that confidence. She doesn't think that she can do some things, and so she tends to not try to get really close to the goal and score. We were trying to push her, 'We all know that you can do that. So be confident in yourself and take some more of those shots.'"
The Wildcat defense was strong when called upon, and keeper Addison Pranger made several tough saves. On one big second-half save, her white-jersey-clad teammates were inadvertently screening the ball and making it difficult to see it, but she still dove to her right and deflected it out of bounds.
Pranger is one of several key Wildcats who will be back next season, presumably with even more motivation after the way 2023 ended. However, star performers like Peyton Johnson, Ana Trevino and Emma Peterson will move on.
"The girls that are graduating, they had great leadership skills," Raeth said. "(They were good at) just telling them that they need to keep fighting through, they need to mentally stay in a game, and don't let the uncontrollables control them. They were great with that. We definitely will miss their leadership.
"It's one of those games where you give your all and it just doesn't work out. They did a great job."