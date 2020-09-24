HART — Montague suffered a tough loss to Hart Wednesday night on the road, 1-0, with the Pirates' lone goal coming off a free kick.
Hart, which hadn't won a league game since beating Montague early in the 2018 season, cashed in a free kick from just outside the box with just under 17 minutes to play. Rigo Rangel scored the goal.
It was a frustrating day for the 'Cats (3-3, 1-3 West Michigan Conference), who recorded 19 shots on goal to Hart's 13 but struggled to maintain possession in the Pirates' end of the field. Montague's best scoring chance came when Hart keeper Kyan Clark briefly fumbled the ball amid heavy traffic, but Clark was able to come up with it before any damage could be done.
Montague coach Brandon Mahoney declined comment after the game.