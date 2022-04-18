Despite a sizeable advantage in shots on goal, Montague lost a tough game at Ludington Friday night, 2-1. All three goals in the game were scored in the final 15 minutes.
The Wildcats recorded 11 shots on goal to the Orioles' four, but the hosts were able to put in two late goals. Montague's Ava Pelton got her team on the board in the final moments, but the Orioles hung on for the win.
"Montague controlled the possession for most of the game," Montague coach Kara Raeth said. "We struggled to finish and put some goals in the net."
Wildcats' keeper Addison Pranger saved a penalty kick during the game to keep it scoreless at the time.