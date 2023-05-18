SHELBY — Montague brought an edge to Wednesday's West Michigan Conference game against Shelby, looking to avenge an early-season tournament loss to the Tigers.
It wasn't easy, but the Wildcats were able to do it, scoring on a 25-yard shot by Peyton Johnson, assisted by Emma Peterson, in the second half to provide the difference in a 1-0 victory.
"Today, we really brought the energy," Peterson said. "We played them earlier in a tournament this season, and it was pretty dull out there. I think we just wanted to give back what we didn't put out on the field the first time we played them."
Montague (9-5, 7-2 WMC) largely held the edge in possessing the ball throughout the game, but a defensive-minded Shelby squad kept the 'Cats from getting many clean looks at the goal in the first half. As the second half moved on, Montague began to wear the Shelby defense down and get more shots on goal, nearly scoring on a shot off the crossbar at one point. The steady push by the Montague offense culminated in Johnson's goal.
Shelby made a final surge in the last few minutes in an attempt to get a score, but the Wildcat defense and keeper Addison Pranger were equal to the task.
"I think everyone came today ready to have a positive attitude and we really worked on things that we needed to fix, and it showed in the game today," Peterson said.
Montague's hopes of earning second place in the WMC took a hit when it lost to Fremont last week - a second-place tie is still in play with a win over Hart next week - but the Wildcats still maintain hopes of a district tournament run. They earned the #2 seed and accompanying bye in the tournament and, if seeds hold, will face a collision course with unbeaten top seed Newaygo in the district finals.
"I think we want to finish off with wins altogether in preparation for the tournament, but I think we're looking to hopefully make a run," Peterson said.