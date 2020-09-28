PENTWATER — One of the most frustrating feelings in the world in sports is dominating a soccer game and not being able to put in that go-ahead goal. The Wildcats dealt with that for the bulk of Monday's second half against Pentwater, but Kevin Roll finally busted through with a winning goal with just under three minutes to go, delivering a 2-1 win.
The ironic part of Roll's goal was that Montague (7-3) had close to a dozen better scoring chances than the one Roll cashed in — but his laser beam shot from a good distance was well-placed and beat the Falcons' keeper for the winner.
Pentwater scored a tying goal early in the first half, and from there Montague largely dominated play, although without results until Roll's shot.
"They dropped five the whole time on defense," Montague coach Brandon Mahoney said. "You fill the box, so you bang a lot of balls on people. The kids don't see open looks. Eventually you get some in, and luckily Kevin Roll finished the game there with that nice ball, but we had some other good opportunities we didn't crash on."
A few good passes trickled in front of the goal, but the Wildcats weren't in position to clean up the ball with what would've been a pretty easy goal. Mahoney says his players sometimes get caught up in thinking a teammate will make the play.
"Those should be easy ones," Mahoney said. "We should be crashing on every one. What happens with a lot of guys is they think, 'Ah, someone else is going to get that.' It should always be, 'I'm going to get that.'"
The two teams were somewhat evenly matched early on, but Montague got the first half's only goal on a perfectly placed shot by Brenden Mahoney.
Another factor, the coach said, in the close game was that the Wildcats had played three games Saturday in the Hart Tournament, and more to the point, they'd won them all, which made it difficult to pull the Wildcats down off their high for another game 48 hours later.
"We were pretty pumped about beating a Division 2 Fremont team," coach Mahoney said. "They're enjoying the ride. It's hard to settle them back down from that. But we have a tough one tomorrow against Oakridge, at Oakridge."