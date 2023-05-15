Montague edged West Michigan Aviation last Friday on its senior night, 2-1.
The Wildcats (8-4) got an unassisted goal from Ava Pelton, and the game-winner came when Braylyn Bultema scored on an assist by Allyson Balder.
