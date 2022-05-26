MONTAGUE — Montague felt like it had the better team and played the better game Wednesday in pre-district action against Orchard View, but a couple of well-placed long shots swung the game to the Cardinals in a 4-2 defeat.
Two of OV's goals, one each by Nazalia Mendiola and Aleya Jones, came from well outside the penalty box; Jones' tally, which came with 21:28 to go and made it 4-1, was from 40-plus yards away. Both goals were too high for Wildcats' keeper Ava Pelton to make a play on, but low enough to get under the crossbar.
Pelton was at keeper by necessity; starting keeper Addison Pranger, who subbed in for Pelton late in the game as coach Kara Raeth tried to find more offense, has been nursing an injury. Pelton played an aggressive and attacking style at keeper, which was effective at times but didn't do much to help her get at those long shots.
"When you're going against a good team that can shoot out like that, sometimes an inexperienced goalie will show a little more, being out of position," Raeth said. "They were good shots, and there's not much you can do when they're right on target."
Raeth felt the Wildcats (10-7) needed to come out with a more aggressive mindset and get to some of the long passes the Cardinals made, which clash with Montague's ball-control style.
"I felt like we dominated possession for the most part," Raeth said. "The OV girls tend to just kick it wherever, and they just happened to be the first ones to it a lot of the time. It was definitely an effort thing on our part. I felt like we went out there and had less effort than we should have. I think we were definitely the (more) skilled team, but we just didn't finish like we should have."
Montague trailed 2-0 before getting on the board when Emma Peterson took a page out of OV's book by executing a perfect lob shot of her own from about 25 yards. The Wildcats nearly scored again late in the half when Peterson hit the crossbar and the ball bounced back into play.
OV also had a couple of scoring chances that were turned away. Pelton made an exciting play in the first half by forcing a Cardinal attacker to the outside and, amid several players, diving on the ball to preserve possession.
Pelton was a big help on offense, too, after being moved out of the net. She scored the game's final goal with 6:11 to go on a line-drive shot from just outside the box.
The final outcome was disappointing, but it should provide fuel to a Wildcats' team slated to return almost intact next year. Emma Dyer is the team's only senior. Montague improved in a lot of ways over the course of the season, and Raeth is hopeful that the experience of some of the close defeats it suffered in 2021 will embolden the team in coming seasons.
"With a young team, it comes down to attitude a lot, and they're just not used to being in some of these games and what it actually takes to win some of these games," Raeth said. "It's all about the effort and attitude."