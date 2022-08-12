MONTAGUE — Montague hopes it’s in line for a strong season this year despite having graduated nine seniors from the 2021 team that posted a winning season.
Tops among those departures was Isaiah Morales, who now plays at Grace Christian University after leading the team in scoring last year. However, Montague’s other all-West Michigan Conference pick, Chris Aebig, is back after an 11-goal, 10-assist campaign — and he has several productive and experienced teammates to go with him, too.
“We’re definitely excited about our prospects again this year,” Montague coach Brandon Mahoney said. “It’ll be another fun year... I really enjoy the preseason when they’re talking and cheering for each other already just during scrimmages here at the field. If we can win more matches than we lose, I’m pretty happy with that.”
Joining Aebig in the midfield are fellow veterans Owen Raeth and Carter Mahoney, creating a formidable trio. Three seniors — Zach Henderson, Bennett Weesies and Kendal Degen — will provide strong play and leadership.
Henderson is one of a few Wildcats who have packed on some muscle, Mahoney said, which should help make the team more physically imposing. Andy Hernandez has also added muscle.
“He’s lifted so much in the last year and a half, and he was already physically fit,” Mahoney said of Henderson. “He’s really in good shape. Him and Chris Aebig are both going to kick on the football team.”
Veteran keeper Ian Degen was one of the graduation departures, but Mahoney is optimistic about Eli Bunton, a 6-5 athlete with a wide wingspan, taking over the position. Montague also has a few other players capable of playing between the posts that are developing for the future.
Montague has also added Scott Liskey to the coaching staff primarily as a keeper coach. Giving that position some individualized attention should accelerate Bunton’s development in net.
“Sometimes those keepers, you get busy running plays or drills and they’re not keeper-focused, or you don’t have the individualized contact you wish you could with your keepers,” Mahoney said. “Having Scott come on board and being willing to help with that stuff will definitely help make our keepers better.”
Lucas Husband, Landon Askins and Rylee Onstott are other key names to know on the Montague team. Husband will be rotating up top with Henderson, and Onstott and Askins will bolster the defensive group.
As with Whitehall, the new WMC alignment won’t change much for Montague, which was already playing most of the new schools. The Wildcats have lined up a competitive schedule that includes two tournaments, one at Oakridge and another at Kent City, as well as matchups with Big Rapids and a good Wyoming Lee team that beat them a year ago.
“Starting with those strong teams, it’s just going to make for a better season,” Mahoney said. “I’d rather start with some of those tough ones.”
Mahoney is hopeful that his team will be more efficient finishing the ball this year. He said the Wildcats lost several games last year where they had more shots on goal than the opponent, and changing that has been an early focus.
“For us to be able to be successful this year, we have to give some cushion to our keepers,” Mahoney said. “We’ve got to put up some goals quick and we’ve got to put them up early. We have to be able to possess the ball through the entire match. If we possess and we score early, we’ll be successful this year, and the boys know that.”