MONTAGUE — Montague took over a half of play to get things rolling Thursday in a pre-district game against Chippewa Hills, but once the 'Cats did, they showed off what's made their season one of the most fun in program history.
Montague ripped off seven unanswered goals in the second half to defeat the Warriors 7-0 and advance to next week's district semifinal game against top seed Big Rapids, which beat Manistee 5-1 in another first-round game.
The Wildcats mercy-ruled Chippewa Hills, which played without any substitutes Thursday, in the regular season, but surprisingly found themselves in a scoreless tie at halftime. Montague was in the Warriors' defensive zone most of the first half and had a 3-on-1 scoring chance at one point, but just hadn't found the net yet. However, the Wildcats did not let frustration get the best of them, remaining focused on the process.
"It's just, keep going at it and at some point one has to go in," Montague coach Kara Raeth said. "We just have to keep going and trying to get it in there. Our big focus is, we try to crash and make sure everyone's in the box so that if someone gets a rebound, somebody else is there. It's kind of been this way all season, where we just have to get that first one in and it opens the floodgates."
Katie Weesies was the catalyst for those floodgates opening less than 90 seconds into the second half, snagging the ball out of a crowd and firing it in the net for a 1-0 lead. From then on, the Wildcats barely let the ball past midfield. Weesies was the first of three players to score multiple goals in a row, adding her second three minutes after her first. Peyton Johnson scored the next two goals for the Rockets - Emma Flynn assisted one of them on a terrific corner kick - and Emma Jensen ripped off the final three.
All this was made even more impressive by the Wildcats' shorthanded lineup, with a few girls down due to injuries. Raeth moved Braquelle Osborne, the team's fastest player, from her usual offensive position to a defensive midfield spot, and Osborne was effective at keeping the ball away from 'Cats keeper Janae Koetje.
"We had to find someone who has speed to put back there, so we usually put Braquelle, because she's the fastest and she can pretty much play anywhere," Raeth said. "That was the main switch-up. And I tried, because we don't have a lot of subs, to rotate things through. You'll see me put somebody in and push somebody up. It's like a puzzle piece."
The puzzle pieces are fairly easy to move for Raeth because of the strong relationships within the team. This is the first group of seniors Raeth has coached all the way through their careers, and on top of that many of the players have been teammates in other sports.
"They all get along really well, and they all understand how each other plays," Raeth said. "They understand when to call each other out and hold each other accountable, which I think is super important.
"They also know how to have a good time when it's time. For instance, when we went to the beach on Monday for practice, they knew it was time to have a little bit of fun, but at the same time we were focusing on getting better. Then the next day, we came out here for practice and it was a hard practice."
Montague didn't get a chance to play Big Rapids in the regular season, but the Cardinals did beat both Whitehall and Shelby, so they will be a formidable foe. Raeth and the team believe that with a strong defensive game plan, they're capable of an upset.
"As long as our defense plays solid, which I thought they did today, we kind of play from the back," Raeth said. "Our strategy is to play our defensive line really solid and kind of move up from there and try to get some of those easy goals that we tried to get today...We can't wait to play Big Rapids."