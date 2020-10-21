MUSKEGON — Montague soccer concluded its finest season in over a decade at least one round sooner than it would've liked Tuesday night, dropping a 2-1 overtime heartbreaker to Oakridge in the district semifinals.
The Wildcats, who finished 11-6-1, led 1-0 with two minutes to play in regulation before the Eagles scored a goal off a corner kick to tie it up. In the waning minutes of the second 10-minute overtime period, Oakridge scored what proved to be the game-winning goal.
Pablo Alfonso Viguria scored the Wildcats' goal early in the second half on an assist by Brenden Mahoney.
"We had several good looks at goals during regulation, but were unable to put another one in the net," Montague coach Brandon Mahoney said.
The season was still a big success for Montague; its pre-district win was the program's first in over a decade, and its 11 wins was as many as it managed combined in 2018 and '19, and more than in any three-year period prior to that, dating to 2009.
Coach Mahoney said he was thankful that the season was played, especially because it was his only season to coach both of his sons, Brenden and Carter, together, since Brenden will be graduating in the spring. Lance Grattafiori, Matthew Lohman and Gary Knapp also will graduate.
"As our team and coaches reflect on the accomplishments of this past season, we continue to strive to improve and accomplish even greater things in the future," Mahoney said. "All these (senior) boys are great young men who am sure will go on to do amazing things in their lives."