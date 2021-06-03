MONTAGUE — A long floater of a goal from 30 yards away broke the hearts of Montague, along with a 0-0 tie, at Wednesday night's district semifinal game against Big Rapids.
The top-seeded Cardinals scored the game's only goal with just under seven minutes to play on a lob shot from outside the penalty box that floated out of reach of Wildcat keeper Janae Koetje and into the net.
Montague frantically tried to get into scoring position for the remainder of the game, but was never able to get a clear shot in that time. The Wildcats performed well offensively in the second half, but couldn't find the back of the net.
The loss ended a Montague season that is the program's most successful to date in terms of victories. The Wildcats won 12 times behind a senior-heavy lineup of athletic playmakers.