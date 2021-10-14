MONTAGUE — A quick start by visiting Manistee doomed Montague Wednesday in a pre-district matchup, and the Wildcats' dreams of a district run were ended by a 3-2 score.
The Chippewas scored twice in the first five minutes, one on a set play off a corner kick and another on a shot from about 18 yards.
Montague cut the deficit in half late in the first half on a header by Christopher Aebig, with Isaiah Morales assisting. Attempts to get the equalizer, though, were unsuccessful.
"We pushed hard in the second half but were unable to get the necessary goals to win," Montague coach Brandon Mahoney said.
Manistee added a third goal on a penalty kick in the second half, and the Wildcats converted a penalty kick of their own later, but remained one goal behind.
"Great season with some amazing boys," Mahoney said.