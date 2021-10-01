MONTAGUE — Montague earned a big win for potential tournament seeding Thursday, defeating Fremont 4-2 in non-conference action.
The win, for the moment at least, put Montague (10-5-1) in position to be the #2 seed in its district (Shelby will be the top seed). At press time the Wildcats held a tiny advantage over Big Rapids in the Michigan Power Rating; however, the Cardinals do have a game Saturday against Traverse City Christian that could change their MPR prior to seedings being determined Sunday.
Postseason ramifications or not, however, the Wildcats had to hold off a late charge from Fremont for the win. Despite playing with a one-man advantage the final 25 minutes after a Packer was red-carded, Montague struggled to keep Fremont away from the goal, surrendering one score. It was only when Owen Raeth fired a shot into the net with 1:12 to go that victory was secured.
The goal, Raeth's second of the game, was redemption for him after being unable to convert a couple of early scoring chances, coach Brandon Mahoney said.
"I was really pleased that he was able to get the nail in the coffin goal there at the end," Mahoney said. "He goes, 'I'm sorry about the first two,' but you scored the most important one."
Montague outshot Fremont throughout the game but trailed 1-0 after an early goal by Packer star Marcus Klimek. The Wildcats struggled to tie things up until Christopher Aebig earned his team a lucky break by firing a shot off the goalpost. Fremont's keeper tried to corral the ball but instead accidentally put it in his own net, tying the score.
Only four minutes later, Blake Hutson put the 'Cats on top with another goal; Aebig assisted. Hutson, normally a scorer, has played a lot of defense this year, but was back on offense with Zach Henderson assigned to shut down Klimek after his first goal.
"Blake Hutson told me (earlier this season), 'Coach, wherever you need me this season,'" Mahoney said. "'I'd love to be up front and score, but if you need me on defense, I'm there for you.' I'm sure Blake was happy that we moved some things around."
Raeth scored early in the first half on a brilliant assist by Isaiah Morales, and a minute later a Packer was tossed after an altercation with Morales. The 'Cats seemed to be in control, but Fremont stormed back, setting up the unexpectedly stressful finish.
"We were notorious for, we'd be up, and then we'd lose," Mahoney said. "It's good to see them learn to finish and support one another. I've had more fun this season than anything just watching them on the field together and talking it out. At the beginning of the game, I yelled at Isaiah Morales because he made a bad choice and shot it outside of the box. It was just, 'Coach, I've got it.'...They're working it out themselves."
For the 'Cats, attention quickly turned to their rivalry battle with Whitehall. Montague has been hoping to knock off the Vikings ever since last season's close battle, a 3-1 Whitehall win. Both teams will enter the game playing some of their best soccer of the year.
"We look at it, we won 4-2, and Whitehall beat them by a goal," Mahoney said of the teams' respective games against Fremont. "We're right in the hunt with Whitehall and that's where the boys want to be. We're happy to close out the week with a win and get a little rest tomorrow and this weekend."