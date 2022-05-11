MONTAGUE — It took until late in the second half for Montague to solve Shelby's defense Tuesday, but once the Wildcats did, the results were good in a 4-1 victory, their fourth straight.
Montague (7-6, 4-2 West Michigan Conference) scored three goals in the last 30 minutes of the game, breaking open a halftime deadlock. Shelby led for a good chunk of the first half before the Wildcats got the equalizer from Emma Peterson off a Kendall Osborne assist.
Peterson also played a part in the second-half Montague assault, scoring off another Osborne assist. Allyson Balder and Katie Nuttall each scored a goal in the second half as well.
"We were a little more relentless with the attack towards the end," Montague coach Kara Raeth said. "Our passes got a little bit better. We were giving and going. We struggled a bit in the first half with going down to their pace and just kicking the ball and learning we need to settle it and control the pace."
It's been frustrating at times for Montague this year as the goal-scoring hasn't come as easily as it did last season. However, what the Wildcats do have is goal-scoring variety, as several players have the capability of carrying the offensive load. Raeth said that's because of the players' love of delivering good crossing passes to teammates.
"A lot of the girls like to do the crosses, so you get a variety of people scoring," Raeth said. "We just want to keep attacking...We try to get them right off the bat and struggle a little bit, and when they pack eight or 10 people in the box, it makes it that much harder."
Montague keeper Addison Pranger also had a strong day, making 12 saves, including a few impressive 1-on-1 saves late in the game when Shelby made a surge to try to cut into the lead.
The Wildcats are closing in on a district tournament that does not appear to have a clear favorite, although Raeth said with a smile that that almost works against her team.
"I feel like when they feel like they're the underdog, they play better," Raeth said. "When they feel like they can go in (and win easily), it's a bit of a hot mess. You look back at our Ravenna game, it was kind of the same way. We scored on ourselves and that was their only goal. You almost have to go in and say, 'Hey, they're on an upswing.' We've got to play hard no matter what the score might be, just to keep them in that headspace."