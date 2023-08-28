Montague narrowly missed out on a trip to the championship game at Saturday's Kent City Invitational, dropping a penalty-kick shootout to Hopkins before rebounding for a lopsided win over Kent City.
The battle with Hopkins was clearly the most hotly contested game of the day, and the Wildcats (4-3) never trailed in the game. Carter Mahoney had a goal and an assist in the game, and Chris Aebig cashed in Mahoney's assist with a goal, but the Vikings answered each Wildcat score and managed to get the game to a penalty shootout. Hopkins won the shootout, 6-5, to steal the game by a 3-2 margin.
Montague dominated the host Eagles in the second game of the tournament, putting in three goals in each half for a 6-0 win.