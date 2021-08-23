MUSKEGON — Montague went 1-2 Saturday at the Oakridge Invitational, earning a fourth-place finish among the eight competing teams.
The Wildcats opened the day with a 1-0 win over Wellspring Prep in which they dominated possession. Kevin Roll scored the Montague goal, assisted by Carter Mahoney.
Montague's second game was against returning Division 3 semifinalist Williamston, and the Wildcats lost 3-1 in a competitive game. Christopher Aebig scored the Montague goal, assisted by Andrew Kooi.
"The Cats performed well against this every athletic and fast team," Montague coach Brandon Mahoney said of the Williamston contest.
The Wildcats dropped their final game to the host Eagles, 2-0. Oakridge scored twice in the first eight minutes and Montague was unable to convert its own scoring opportunities.
"The Cats were excited to play in an early tournament against some very tough competition," coach Mahoney said.