The Montague boys soccer team is ready for what could be a breakthrough season in 2020, if it's allowed to play. The Wildcats return most of their top players from a team that competed in many games but couldn't notch the big-time wins they hoped for. Montague did lose Nik Lipka and keeper Matthew Noel to graduation, leaving two big holes in the lineup.
The Wildcats' top two scorers return, though, in Brenden Mahoney and Matthew Lohman. The two players each posted 16 goals last season, and Mahoney also recorded 18 assists; each were named all-district. Montague also brings back many of their top defensive players, including Ian Degen, Kaden Miller, Kevin Jager and Lance Grattafiori.
The Wildcats are also eagerly anticipating the arrival of sophomore Zachary Henderson, a veteran player but first-time varsity team member. Freshmen Eli Bunton, Christopher Aebig, Owen Raeth and Carter Mahoney should make an impact.
"Our team really made strides last year and we hope to continue that," Montague coach Brandon Mahoney said. "We were able to come from behind in the Kent City tournament and be crowned tournament champs. Additionally, this will be our third year having a JV program, and we have started to see them improve dramatically in practice. We are looking forward to the JV getting some wins this year."
Montague is looking closely at games it feels it can flip from last year, including potential matchups with Oakridge, Shelby and Calvary Christian.
"Each of these schools have dealt us losses in the past, but the team feels like this year they have the skilled players necessary to get wins in these matches," Mahoney said.
The off-season lockdown due to COVID-19 kept the Wildcats from having a normal summer of preparation, but coach Mahoney said his team had good participation in the workouts it was able to arrange. He's hopeful this will lead to better on-field communication.
"Overall, we felt like the off-season training was very successful," Mahoney said. "We have many playmakers on the field, and so long as they all communicate and distribute the ball, we will have a successful season."