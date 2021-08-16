Montague enjoyed a great 2020 season, winning 11 times and losing only twice by more than two goals. The Wildcats lost to eventual district champ Oakridge in overtime in the postseason.
The ‘Cats lost honorable mention all-state pick Brenden Mahoney to graduation. Although he’ll leave big shoes to fill, Montague does bring back many other key players from a year ago, including all-West Michigan Conference player Zachary Henderson. Seniors Kevin Jager, Kaden Miller and Blake Hutson are also back, and a trio of 2020 freshmen — Christopher Aebig, Owen Raeth and Brenden’s brother Carter Mahoney — should take big steps forward as sophomores.
Montague will have several tests this year, but probably none more anticipated than Whitehall. The ‘Cats lost a tight 3-1 battle in the matchup a year ago, and coach Brandon Mahoney said the JV team tied the Vikings.
“We’d like to get over that hump and give Whitehall a loss,” Mahoney said. “I know (last year’s) JV boys are very excited...They’re putting in a lot of time and effort to make that tie become a win.”