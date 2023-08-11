Montague finished strong last season, delivering the program’s first win over Whitehall this century in the pre-districts. If not for wild weather playing havoc on the Wildcats’ district semifinal game with Hart, Montague could have competed for a district title.
Luckily for the ‘Cats, many of those players will get another chance at it this year, because only four seniors graduated from the 2022 team. Coach Brandon Mahoney has a dozen seniors to lead this year’s edition.
“Some of them are not all that experienced, but some have been around the sport since they were seven and eight, and played for the White Lake Breakers and in different tournaments,” Mahoney said. “The core of this team played for the Breakers in a U19 tournament (this summer) and lost 2-1 to, essentially, the Petoskey High School graduates. We’re excited.”
Carlos Meza is set to lead the Wildcat offense from the striker position. Mahoney said Meza has added some bulk in the offseason and “he doesn’t get pushed around anymore.” Meza has impressive ball control skills, capable of getting a good shot off with either foot.
Other key players who will contribute to the offense include Chris Aebig, who scored the winning goal in last year’s Whitehall game, and Carter Mahoney, the coach’s son. Aebig can play midfield or forward, and Mahoney, a 6-3 midfielder, provides an imposing obstacle for opposing players. Rylee Onstott, who plays defense, is of a similar mold, with coach Mahoney saying the junior “looks more like a fullback in football than a center back in soccer.”
If anyone gets past those guys, Montague boasts a 6-6 keeper, Eli Bunton, who can get to almost any ball.
“We’re expecting great things out of him,” Mahoney said.
Lucas Husband, Trevin Silvers and Trevor Trevino are other returning veterans who should have a great impact. Mahoney said Husband has been “a dominant force” throughout his career, and Trevino is another player who’s impressive with either foot.
Young up-and-comers to look for include Noah Raeth, Javari Aldridge and Mike “MJ” Jones, each of whom made varsity appearances last year but will battle for bigger roles now.
Participation is solid, with Mahoney saying the team is pushing 30 athletes, but the ‘Cats are hoping to add a couple more to allow for enough substitutions in both varsity and JV games.
The stage is set for the Wildcats to be a West Michigan Conference contender, and that’s exactly what’s on the minds of the players who will don blue jerseys.
“We don’t want to be one-hit wonders with Whitehall,” Mahoney said. “We want to show we can play in the top tier in this conference. We’ve had some close matches with North Muskegon, but we’ve never been able to pick them off the last 10 years. The boys have them on their radar. We have a home match with them at the end of the season and would love to finish with a win against them.”
A pair of early non-conference tournaments at Oakridge and Kent City will be a good barometer for Montague, and the ‘Cats also are eyeing an early non-league game against Wyoming Lee, hoping to avenge what they considered their worst performance last season.
Momentum is building in the Wildcats’ program after a strong end to 2022 and the girls team’s district finals run in the spring. Mahoney is looking forward to being a part of it.
“It’s been a phenomenal time for me the last 10 years,” Mahoney said. “People ask if i’m done after this year, because Carter is a senior, and I’m not. It’s been great and I’m excited for the progress we’ve made. To go from 16 players the first year to about 30 now, it’s great.
“People can say the coach did that, but it’s the kids. They’re out there recruiting (players). We work hard and practice hard and we also have fun together off the pitch.”