MONTAGUE — Montague was pushed to its limit the past two seasons against Pentwater despite believing it shouldn't have been. In Wednesday's season opener, the Wildcats wasted little time showing this year would be different.
Montague put in two goals in the first 10 minutes, both by Zach Henderson, to spark an easy 9-1 win by mercy rule, ending the contest with over 30 minutes still to go.
Wildcats' coach Brandon Mahoney said his players felt they overlooked the Falcons the past two years and were determined not to do so again.
"They came in with a mindset that we're not going to think this is an easy game," Mahoney said. "We're going to think it's going to be a tough game. We want to play like we know we can.
"There was definitely a lot of nervous energy last night. We had team dinner at my house, and you could definitely tell there was some giddy nervous energy. I personally was pretty tough on them at practice with possessions and bad choices on passes. You can't do that against good teams."
After some early hiccups with possession, Montague took Mahoney's tough love to heart and controlled the ball the rest of the way. Henderson took advantage of great passes from teammates for each of his two early goals, and Montague kept up that kind of unselfish play throughout the game, assisting on almost every goal. Carter Mahoney and Trevin Silvers each had two assists in the game.
"They were making much better choices with the ball when they were in the box," Mahoney said. "It wasn't one player forcing it through three or four guys. It was, maybe you try to make a move and you pass. Even the last goal, it was a 1-2 pass to Owen Raeth to finish the game. That's what we want. We want quick choices like that, quick decision-making."
Montague's defense was effective when needed too, swarming Falcon star Will Werkema-Grondsma. The sophomore had Pentwater's only goal, but even that came through two or three Montague defenders impeding him the whole way.
That score, coming 16 minutes into the game, made the score 3-1 after Andy Hernandez had put one in just 90 seconds prior. By the end of the half, though, the Wildcats had taken over, scoring four more times, including two by Chris Aebig. Aebig also had one of the game's finest assists, connecting with Trevin Silvers on a great cross to create an easy goal for Silvers.
"It's one of those things we talked about at halftime," Mahoney said. "Trevin's goal, it's part of communication. We always talk about, you've got to yell. You've got to be loud on the field. You've got to talk. But some of it is unspoken. Those two, I could see Aebig was going to cross the ball in, and I was like, let's go. Those two were just looking. They knew what was going to happen."
Mahoney and Raeth's goals came within about a minute of each other in the second half to polish off the win.
The solid performance was a good confidence boost to the team going into a tough weekend tournament at Oakridge that will match Montague with perennial power Williamston, against whom the Wildcats had a good effort a year ago in a one-goal loss.
"You know it will be a tough match," Mahoney said. "They're state-ranked all the time. They go deep in the playoffs all the time. We know it will be tough. We want those tough matches so that when we get back to our conference, we're ready."