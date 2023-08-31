In a high-scoring West Michigan Conference game Wednesday, Montague managed to get the best of Hart, 7-4.
The Wildcats (5-4, 1-1 WMC) trailed 4-3 early in the second half, but ripped off the final four goals to secure the win. Carlos Meza was a huge factor, delivering three goals, the last one putting Montague ahead for good.
Four other Montague players scored once each, with Carter Mahoney delivering a long bomb from 40 yards out that glanced off the post and into the net.
"The boys kept saying it was a SportsCenter highlight goal," Montague coach Brandon Mahoney said.
Trevor Trevino, Noah Raeth and Andy Hernandez each scored a goal as well, and Hernandez had an assist. Hernandez' goal came when Mahoney hit Chris Aebig with a pass, and Aebig's header ended up on the foot of Hernandez for a score.