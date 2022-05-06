Montague overpowered Mason County Central for 40 minutes Thursday, routing the Spartans 11-0 in a game that was stopped at halftime due to mercy rule.
The Wildcats (5-6, 3-2 West Michigan Conference) had 39 shots on goal and did not allow any in the game.
Lots of players got involved in the offense Thursday, led by Allyson Balder, who had three goals. Ava Pelton scored a pair of goals and had an assist. Emma Peterson and Peyton Johnson each had a goal and two assists and Ana Trevino, Braylyn Bultema and Katie Nuttall each had a goal and one assist. Kendall Osborne also scored a goal for Montague.