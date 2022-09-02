Montague played Hart to a 2-2 tie Wednesday, an improvement from the team's loss to the Pirates at the Kent City tournament a few days prior.
The Wildcats (2-6-1, 0-1-1 West Michigan Conference) scored two first-half goals and had chances for two more in the second, but were unable to finish them off. The Pirates were able to come back and tie it up.
"Great possession match for us," Montague coach Brandon Mahoney said. "We passed the ball well and also played a good physical match. Much improved play over the last couple of matches."