MUSKEGON — Montague battled Oakridge to a 1-1 tie Tuesday night, with both goals coming in the second half.
The Wildcats (7-3-1, 1-3-1 West Michigan Conference) got on the board first early in the half on a goal by Pablo Alfonso Viguria, who took a pass from Brenden Mahoney and "volleyed the ball into the back of the net," said Montague coach Brandon Mahoney said.
The Eagles quickly responded, though, with a goal off a corner kick. Neither team scored again, though Mahoney said each squad had scoring chances over the rest of the game.
"It was a great game," Mahoney said.