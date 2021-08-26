MONTAGUE — Montague had a terrific home opener Wednesday, pounding Grant 10-3 to improve to 3-2 on the season.
Three Wildcats scored multiple goals in the game, led by Zach Henderson, who found the net three times. Henderson also had two assists. Kevin Roll and freshman Lucas Husband each had a pair of goals. Blake Hutson, Andy Hernandez and Trevin Silvers each also scored in the win.
Isaiah Morales also had two assists, and Kaden Miller had one. Ian Degen made 12 saves in net. Montague fired 49 shots at the net compared to 16 for Grant.