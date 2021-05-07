MONTAGUE — Montague blasted Mason County Central Thursday 11-0, with the game stopped at halftime due to the mercy rule.
The Wildcats (6-4, 4-2 West Michigan Conference) continued to effectively spread the ball around, and seven different players scored goals in the game. Emma Jensen led the way with three goals, and Katie Weesies and Lizbeth Guzman each had two.
Emma Peterson, Kendall Osborne, Emma Flynn and Ella King each added a goal. Payton Johnson recorded four assists, and Flynn and Osborne each had one; in all, eight of the 11 goals were assisted. Flynn's goal came directly off a free kick from outside the goal box.
Janae Koetje recorded a shutout, making three saves.