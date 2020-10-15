MONTAGUE — Montague pulled off a dramatic second-half rally Wednesday night to defeat Newaygo in the first round of district play at Newaygo.
The Lions led 2-0 in the second half before the Wildcats unleashed a three-goal rally, capped by a dramatic unassisted goal from Kevin Roll with two minutes left in the game.
"The boys never gave up and continued to out-possess Newaygo," Montague coach Brandon Mahoney said. "They worked hard the entire match, and through this no-quit attitude they won their first district match."
Pablo Alfonso Viguria got the 'Cats on the board with a second-half goal that was assisted by Carter Mahoney, and Brenden Mahoney tied the score with a penalty-kick goal to set up Roll's heroics in the final minutes.