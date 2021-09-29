MONTAGUE — Montague overcame an early deficit to score three straight goals and defeat the Hart Pirates Tuesday, 3-2.
The Wildcats (9-5-1, 2-2-1 West Michigan Conference) trailed 1-0 in the first half but evened the score in the final moments before halftime on a goal by Owen Raeth off a corner kick.
Montague added a pair of second-half goals, one each by Isaiah Morales and Christopher Aebig. Zach Henderson and Ian Degen earned assists.
The 'Cats then held off a late Hart surge to pick up the win.