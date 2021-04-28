HART — Montague dominated Tuesday's game against an inexperienced Hart team, scoring an 8-0 win by mercy rule.

The Wildcats (4-4, 2-2 West Michigan Conference) had seven different players score in the game, with Braquelle Osborne the lone multi-goal scorer. Osborne had two goals. Kendall Osborne scored once and assisted on three other goals, and Katie Weesies and Emma Dyer each had a goal and an assist. Also scoring were Emma Flynn, Emma Jensen and Emma Peterson. Katie Nuttall and Payton Johnson each had an assist.

Janae Koetje recorded the shutout in goal.

