MONTAGUE — Montague has been making program history all year, and Wildcats' coach Kara Raeth is hopeful her team can keep doing that.
The 'Cats made some more history Wednesday, dispatching Manistee 6-0 in the district semifinals and earning what's believed to be the team's first district title game appearance. Montague (11-5) faces unbeaten Newaygo Friday for the title.
The matchup with Newaygo is intriguing, not least because the Lions boast an undefeated record. However, the results against common opponents (Shelby, Hart, Whitehall) are similar for the two teams, suggesting Friday's game could be a thriller.
The temperatures were hot and unforgiving, triggering an MHSAA rule requiring water breaks for each team around the halfway point of each half. However, Montague did not let the conditions affect its play.
"They didn't focus on the uncontrollables," Raeth said. "They went out there and they did what they know how to do. They controlled what they could and they just played hard. Really, I think today, that was the difference. They just wanted it more."
Ava Pelton, who scored three goals for Montague in the win, said the idea that she and her teammates would get to rest if they could win by mercy rule added to the motivation to keep going hard.
The mercy rule did not happen, but the 'Cats controlled the game throughout and were effective in the offensive zone. Montague kept up the attack even with the game in hand in the final minutes of play, scoring its last goal with 55 seconds left when a Pelton shot deflected off the Manistee keeper and into the net. Finishing has been the team's weak spot for much of the season, and a major focus in recent practices; that work looked to be paying off at several points against Manistee.
Pelton said the team's passing was an additional strong point Wednesday. Four of the six Montague goals were assisted, including two of Pelton's. Peyton Johnson recorded two assists, and Lilly Rice and Ana Trevino each had one. Rice, Johnson and Braylyn Bultema each scored a goal.
"This past Tuesday, we had a scrimmage against Grand Haven's JV, and we really stepped it up there in our passing, and it really showed in this game too," Pelton said.
Raeth said the idea of being Montague's first district title team has been impossible to entirely avoid, but her team has focused on what is in front of it, to great effect.
"It's definitely lingering, but we just want to focus on what we can control and get out there and play hard and use our teammates, because we've got great teammates, and just work together," Raeth said.