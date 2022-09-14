Montague blew past Orchard View Monday in a West Michigan Conference game 9-1.
The Wildcats' keeper Eli Bunton made 10 saves in the game, and coach Brandon Mahoney said it was the best game the team (4-7-1, 1-2-1 WMC) has played this season to date in terms of possessing the ball.
Chris Aebig led the Montague offense with three goals, and Noah Raeth scored twice. Andy Hernandez, Carlos Meza, Trevor Trevino and Ben Mischler got on the board once each. Zach Henderson and Owen Raeth chipped in two assists apiece.