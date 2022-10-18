HOLTON — A key injury and some challenging weather conditions were a tough combination for Montague Monday night as the Wildcats lost to Hart, 2-0, in a district semifinal in Holton.

The game was originally slated for Hart's field before being moved due to heavy rains that made both Hart's and Montague's fields unplayable.

The Wildcats (8-13-2) held the advantage of a strong wind at their backs for the first half of play, but as the wind wasn't always blowing straight, the advantage was somewhat mitigated. Then, junior Owen Raeth, one of the team's most valuable players, went down with a head injury and was removed for concussion protocol, throwing off the Wildcats' positional alignment.

"We had an early injury to Owen Raeth, and he's a leader back there on the defense with Zach Henderson," Montague coach Brandon Mahoney said. "Having him injured and be unable to play because of concussion protocol to keep him safe, it's tough. There were people who were a little out of sorts and didn't know what to do. They don't play the same way that Owen does on defense."

Mahoney credited Jakob Heiss, a transfer addition to the team this year, for doing his best in Raeth's stead, but at this late stage in the season, any lineup change can be tough to adjust to.

The Wildcats had a few chances to get on the board in the first half as Hart struggled to get the ball out of its own end - one goal kick took a sharp right turn from its planned destination near midfield and wound up several rows deep in the bleachers behind the school track - but were unable to cash them in against a veteran Pirate defense.

Late in the half, Hart's Josue Salgado made matters even worse for Montague when he seized possession and knifed through the Wildcat defense for an impressive goal. That put Montague in a tough spot, knowing it would be going against the wind and now had to come from behind.

"Obviously the wind, which has died down now, was very challenging to deal with," Mahoney said. "We had some opportunities early, and we didn't complete a goal. If we had gotten an early goal, it might have changed things. It definitely hurt."

Still, the Wildcats remained hopeful they'd be able to rally. Unfortunately, those hopes quickly took another hit eight minutes into the second half, when the Montague defense was unable to corral a Hart free kick and inadvertently scored on itself.

The Wildcats tried to play their aggressive, attacking offense the rest of the game and were able to get the ball into Hart's end on a few occasions, but the opposing defense and unpredictable wind kept Montague out of the goal.

"It's tough when you're playing with the wind," Mahoney said." The ball is moving differently out there. Some of our passes weren't quite on. We did have some good challenges at the end here where Carlos Meza, Trevor Trevino and Chris Aebig got some good connections on the ball and we had some good chances. But we weren't able to finish. If you can't finish, you can't win matches."

The disappointing end to the season did not take away, in Mahoney's view, from a good run that included one of the program's most memorable victories, the pre-district triumph at Whitehall. He also noted that the Wildcats will graduate only three seniors, so much of the team's core will be back for another run.

"I just enjoyed being with this group of boys. I was glad we were able to have another match. We wish we were going to the district finals, but I've got some great players...I'm very proud of these boys. I'm looking forward to what's coming next year."