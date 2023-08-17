MONTAGUE — Montague opened the season with a big statement Wednesday, clubbing Muskegon Catholic by mercy rule, 8-0, at its home stadium.
The Wildcats had eyed the opener all offseason after losing a game to Catholic last year that they considered their worst-played of the season. While the Crusaders lost several key players from that team, Montague's focus and effort was clear in the dominating win.
"For us, they started working really well together during that club season with the White Lake Breakers," Montague coach Brandon Mahoney said. "You could see those coaches really help to get those guys think more possession, more passing...Once we started to connect a few passes, you could see it. Instead of that dump ball over the top, it was the slot ball to someone's feet as they're running. Much higher percentage, much easier goal, much simpler soccer."
While Montague held the better of play throughout the game, it took over 25 minutes to get on the board, though Carlos Wilson Meza narrowly missed the corner of the net with a well-placed shot early on.
The floodgates opened when freshman Jonah Henderson opened his varsity career with a bang, scoring a hustle goal by chasing down a ball the Catholic keeper hadn't quite corralled and putting it in the net. Suddenly, the Montague offense ignited, and three different Wildcats ripped off a goal each by halftime - Meza, Trevor Trevino and Andy Hernandez.
What was especially remarkable about the Montague goals was how easy they looked. Meza's goal almost looked as though he was on a leisurely jog as he took a pass from a teammate and made a good move to set up an easy finish past the keeper. Trevino's goal was similar, as he made a great move to set up an open net.
"That's the thing we talked about too, is that it doesn't have to be this big home run kick," Mahoney said. "A lot of our goals were just, they were looking, they made a little move and then just found a corner. No need to blast it. You blast it, you shoot it over and then you're disappointed in yourself."
Nothing changed in the second half, as Hernandez and Meza each put in their second goals of the game, and Hunter Phipps and Lucas Husband each got on the board as well. Phipps' goal was another impressive hustle goal, as he came up with the ball amidst a scrum of people and quickly zipped it in.
That sort of gritty attitude has often been a hallmark of Montague soccer, but Wednesday's outcome also displayed the increased skill the 'Cats bring to the table, and that skill can be found up and down the lineup, even on the bench.
"We definitely have some players, and our bench this year is definitely much stronger than it's been in the last 10 years," Mahoney said. "We have players on the bench that are ready and willing and able to fill a spot, and not just be a sub but be a contributor to the game."
Keeper Eli Bunton made a handful of saves, but he and his defense didn't have to stretch too much to earn the shutout thanks to the strong ball possession game Montague showed against the Crusaders. The six different players getting on the board was another standout note for the Wildcat coach.
"It's that confidence boost for these guys," Mahoney said. "They know that they can pass to anybody and anybody can score. It's not one of those teams, and you've seen those teams in the West Michigan Conference, where you have one Division I player that can run through people. I prefer to have a bunch of guys that can work together. They can pass the ball, and no one can decide who they're going to key on."
The win set up Montague well for Saturday's Oakridge tournament, in which the difficulty level should ratchet up. The Wildcats are set to face a consistently solid Tri-County squad in the first game of the day, and if they're lucky they could earn a shot at Williamston, a longtime power program in the state. Montague lost a 3-1 matchup to them last year and would love a chance to see how it stacks up this time around.
"I'm excited for the season to get going in beautiful weather," Mahoney said. "We're just excited to be back out here on the pitch."