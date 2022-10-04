Despite a shorthanded roster - three players missed the game with illness - Montague earned an impressive 4-0 win over Ravenna Monday at home.
Backup keeper Ben Mischler played a terrific game in relief of starter Eli Bunton, making 14 saves to earn the shutout in goal.
Four different Wildcats (6-11-2, 3-5-1 West Michigan Conference) scored in the game. Chris Aebig had a goal and assisted two others, and Owen Raeth, Lucas Husband and Andy Hernandez each scored a goal. Zach Henderson earned two assists.