WHITEHALL — If good luck, as they say, is preparation meeting opportunity, then Montague was happy to benefit from good fortune Wednesday night in stunning rival Whitehall 2-1 Wednesday night to open district play. It was the Wildcats' first win in the series in 23 years.

The winning goal came with 16 minutes to play off the right foot of Chris Aebig, a long, sailing free kick that soared through the air, avoided any Whitehall defender, caromed off the left post and bounced into the goal.

However unusual the goal was, it only mattered because the Wildcats (8-12-2) made it matter with an impressive effort throughout the game's 80 minutes, in which they never trailed. Once time ran out, the players and coaches joyously celebrated a program-changing win, one the Wildcats had been waiting literal decades to achieve.

"I think, for us, if we score early and we keep that pressure and we're hungry, then we've been successful this season," Montague coach Brandon Mahoney said. "They've wanted this win for many, many years. To get it here in district play, when Whitehall came back to Division 3, I couldn't ask for more out of these guys."

After Aebig's goal, Montague didn't fall back or go into caution mode, as one might expect from an upset-hungry group. Instead, the Wildcats turned up the attack, relentlessly pursuing the ball and sending it back to force more time off the clock. All the while, a sizable contingent of Montague fans grew ever louder. Aebig himself exhorted them on a few times in the final minutes as victory was in Montague's grasp.

"The energy tonight was just insane," Aebig said. "We had people on both sides. We had kids from the school, parents. The whole bench was loud. We were loud on the field. We were talking. It was just great. I felt great. I was pumped the entire game. That's what got us the win."

Mahoney also enjoyed the fan support and credited it for giving his team energy as the game went on.

"The team is the one that was working on the field, but without the Montague fan base here to support us, the parents, the players, the players' friends, it just hyped those kids up," Mahoney said. "It was a magical night."

The energy was clear from early on, as the first half was played at a fast pace. Both teams earned scoring chances early on, each missing by only a foot or two at times. However, only the Wildcats were able to cash in a chance, when Trevor Trevino fired in a 15-yard missile with 2:12 left in the first half.

Whitehall (6-7-3) predictably came out on a mission early in the second half, narrowly missing another shot and pushing hard. The Vikings were finally rewarded with 23:08 to play when Jack McDowell collected a rebound off a Jack Houtteman shot and scored to tie the game at one. At that point, it seemed inevitable Whitehall would find a way to win again, continuing its dominance of the rivalry.

Then, fate intervened in the form of Aebig's long ball.

"We definitely needed that goal," Aebig said. "We were in a little bit of a slump, and that goal brought us back."

Of course, for every ecstatic celebration in a district win there's a bitterly disappointed other side, and Whitehall was left with shock and tears. Viking captains and coaches alike, each of whom had been hoping to extend coach Bryan Mahan's 29-year run leading the program at least another week, were left to try to gather themselves.

"Basically everybody ends on a loss except for one team, so I knew this was how it was going to happen," Mahan said. "I didn't have any qualms about us going to the finals. It's hard to lose early. The fact that it was Montague really doesn't affect me at all. I've been doing this (long enough).

"Happening at home is kind of nice, which is a weird thing to say, but everyone's here to support the kids, so that's good."

At that point, Mahan ran out of words. The fifth-winningest coach in state soccer history ended his career with 448 of them.

The jubilant Wildcats, meanwhile, began preparations for a district semifinal contest against either Hart or Newaygo, who play Thursday.

"I've really enjoyed coaching against Bryan over the last nine years," Mahoney said. "The conference is going to miss him. I'm really excited about what these guys did tonight going forward in this district. It's anyone's game. I'm just very proud of how they played."