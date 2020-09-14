KENT CITY — Montague earned a 5-2 victory Saturday afternoon at Kent City, scoring four second-half goals.
The teams were tied at one at the half after the Wildcats scored an own-goal, but the Montague offense came alive in the second half, scoring three times early in the half before putting in one last goal with 25 minutes to go. The Eagles rounded out the scoring with a late goal off a free kick.
Brenden Mahoney had two goals for the Wildcats (2-0), and Matthew Lohman, Christopher Aebig and Blake Hudson each added one goal.