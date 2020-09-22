MONTAGUE — Montague showed some flashes of high-level play Monday night against one of the West Michigan Conference's top teams, North Muskegon, but ultimately made too many mistakes to pull the upset, falling 6-1 at home.
Montague dropped to 3-2 overall and 1-2 in the WMC.
Wildcats' coach Brandon Mahoney said the team showed improvement from previous matches against the Norsemen, but the visitors were able to take advantage of key miscues to score some early goals and take a 4-1 halftime lead. In all, the Norsemen scored two goals on penalty kicks, two off of corner kicks, one on a deflection, and one on a long ball that got past the keeper.
"The team as a whole showed more improvement with better decision making, ball control and shot selection," Mahoney said. "We had several minutes of good possession and ball control."
Brenden Mahoney scored Montague's lone goal in the first half, with Andrew Kooi assisting.