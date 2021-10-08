FRUITPORT — Montague played Calvary Christian to a 2-2 tie Thursday night, playing a good portion of the game down a player due to a red card.
The Wildcats (10-6-2) overcame that discrepancy by scoring with less than seven minutes to play to tie the score. Carter Mahoney celebrated his birthday with the goal on an assist by Lucas Husband. Montague continued to attack the goal the final few minutes in an effort to find the game-winner, but couldn't do so.
Christopher Aebig scored Montague's first goal of the game, assisted by Isaiah Morales.